National Technology Day 2026: Pan IIT Alumni India Chairman Prabhat Kumar Calls For Deep-Tech Push

Mr. Prabhat Kumar, IRS, Chairman, Pan IIT Alumni India |

On the occasion of National Technology Day, Mr. Prabhat Kumar, IRS, Chairman, Pan IIT Alumni India, praised the Government of India's recent push towards deep-tech innovation and called upon IIT alumni, industry leaders and researchers to actively contribute to the country's technology-driven growth.

In a statement issued on May 11, Mr. Kumar welcomed the launch of the National Quantum Mission, the ‘SHAKTI’ policy framework and the government's ₹1.2 lakh crore allocation for research and development. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for positioning India at the forefront of emerging sectors such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence and semiconductor manufacturing.

Addressing IIT alumni across the world, Mr. Kumar urged them to move beyond traditional service-led technology roles and focus on deep-tech research areas including quantum algorithms, post-quantum cryptography, advanced materials and indigenous semiconductor fabrication. He also appealed to alumni working abroad to return and contribute to India’s growing innovation ecosystem, calling it a journey from “Silicon Valley to the new Indus Valley.”

The statement also included a message to corporate leaders and industry stakeholders. Mr. Kumar requested companies to adopt work-from-home and hybrid work models wherever possible in line with the Prime Minister’s appeal for fuel conservation and reduced travel amid global economic challenges. According to him, flexible work systems can help reduce operational costs while supporting the country’s economic resilience.

Read Also PM Modi Extends Wishes On National Technology Day, Recalls Pokhran Tests

He further encouraged private companies to actively partner with the National Quantum Mission by funding research chairs, supporting deep-tech incubators and offering sabbaticals for IIT alumni interested in returning to research and innovation.

Calling the moment a “technological renaissance” for India, Mr. Kumar said National Technology Day 2026 should be remembered as a turning point where the country chose “nation-building” and technological self-reliance for the future.