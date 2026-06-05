Nara Lokesh Invites Russian Firms To Invest In Andhra Pradesh’s Aerospace & Deep-Tech Ecosystem At St. Petersburg Forum | Video | X / @naralokesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Human Resource Development, IT and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, has invited Russian space and technology firms to invest in emerging space ecosystem in the state.

Also Watch:

Lokesh, currently on a visit to Russia, is a participator in the Russia–India Business Dialogue at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2026.

He showcased the state's ambitious plans in the space, aerospace, semiconductor, and advanced manufacturing sectors, inviting Russian companies to become long-term partners in Andhra Pradesh's growth story.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh's strategic importance in India's space ecosystem, Lokesh noted on Thursday that the state's Satish Dhawan Space Centre is India's only operational spaceport and has been the launch site for more than 100 space missions.

"India's only operational space port, the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, is in my state of Andhra Pradesh. More than 100 missions have launched from this soil," he said.

Read Also Andhra CM’s Solution To Falling Birth Rate In The State

According to an official statement, the Minister said the state has unveiled its Space Policy 4.0 and is developing dedicated space cities to support research, satellite development, launch systems, and deep-tech innovation.

A key component of the initiative is the proposed Tirupati Space City, spread across 3,000 acres near Sriharikota, which is envisioned as a hub for launch vehicle assembly, satellite manufacturing, avionics production, and next-generation space technologies.

"We aspire to attract close to $4 billion of investment into this ecosystem," Minister Lokesh said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Inviting Russian participation in the state's growing space sector, Minister Lokesh added: "Andhra Pradesh is the natural home for Roscosmos technology partners, propulsion systems, satellite integrators, and space-tech enterprises who want to be part of the world's fastest-growing space economy."

Beyond space technology, the Minister highlighted investment opportunities in aerospace, energy, semiconductors, microelectronics, quantum computing, advanced healthcare technologies, and commodities.

He noted that Andhra Pradesh is already one of India's largest exporters of rice and shrimp to Russia.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Lokesh also pointed to the state's emerging advanced manufacturing corridor in Sri Sathya Sai District, strategically located near Bengaluru, as a promising destination for aerospace, avionics, drone manufacturing, naval systems, and semiconductor industries.

"As India expands domestic manufacturing under Atmanirbhar Bharat, Andhra Pradesh is creating dedicated clusters for aerospace components, avionics, drones, naval systems, and semiconductors."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Highlighting the long-standing trust between India and Russia, Minister Lokesh called for deeper collaboration in future-oriented sectors.

"The partnership that began with Aryabhata in 1975 is ready for the next orbit. I would request all of you to use Andhra Pradesh as your launch pad."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He extended an invitation to Russian industries, technology enterprises, energy firms, and advanced manufacturing companies to invest in Andhra Pradesh, not merely as investors but as long-term partners in building sustainable growth.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)