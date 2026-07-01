'My Only Hope Is In The Indonesian People': Gojek Co-Founder Nadiem Makarim Gets 10 Years In Jail In Chromebook Case

'My Only Hope Is In The Indonesian People': Gojek Co-Founder Nadiem Makarim Gets 10 Years In Chromebook Graft Case | X

Nadiem Makarim, the co-founder of Southeast Asian super-app Gojek and Indonesia's former technology minister, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of corruption over a controversial laptop procurement deal. Makarim, once hailed as a symbol of Indonesia's tech boom, broke down after the verdict and said he would appeal, calling the ruling politically motivated.

The Verdict

Judges at the Jakarta anti-corruption court found Makarim guilty of abuse of authority and causing state losses in connection with the procurement of Chromebook laptops for schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. Presiding Judge Purwanto Abdullah ruled that Makarim, who served as education, culture, research and technology minister from 2019 to 2024, abused his authority in the school digitalisation programme run between 2019 and 2022. He was, however, found not guilty of directly seeking to enrich himself, and the court put state losses at approximately $120 million

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What is the Chromebook grafting case?

The case centred on the education ministry's digitalisation programme, with prosecutors alleging that state losses stemmed from the procurement of Chromebook laptops as well as Chrome Device Management licences that they argued were unnecessary. Prosecutors also alleged that the procurement process lacked adequate feasibility studies and that the devices were unsuitable for Indonesia's remote and underdeveloped regions because of their reliance on stable internet connectivity. A panel of judges said there was a conflict of interest and that the procurement was designed to serve Makarim's corporate interests and relationships with tech giants, though it was not proven that he had unlawfully enriched himself. Public Prosecutor Roy Riady said the trial had revealed an alleged conflict of interest stemming from an investment and business-debt relationship between the technology provider and a company owned by Makarim. Google, which was not charged, has denied any wrongdoing.

Financial Penalties

Besides the prison term, the court imposed a fine of Rp1 billion, with a substitute prison term of 190 days if unpaid, and ordered Makarim to pay Rp809 billion (about $45 million) in restitution or face an additional five years in prison. The sentence was well short of the 18 years and roughly $313 million in restitution that prosecutors had originally sought. Makarim was tried alongside three other former education ministry officials.

Makarim's Reaction

Visibly emotional as the verdict was read, Makarim told reporters (via BBC), "I do not know what words I can use to explain how I feel today. My only hope is in the Indonesian people, in those who still believe that truth still exists in this country."

Political Fallout

The ruling has reignited debate over Indonesia's anti-corruption drive. Lawyer and activist Todung Mulya Lubis told the BBC that anti-corruption efforts were being used to target government critics, while artist and activist Andovi da Lopez said the verdict was fuelling fear among young Indonesians about entering public service. Observers have drawn comparisons with two other former allies of ex-president Joko Widodo who were convicted of graft but later pardoned by President Prabowo Subianto, a precedent that could shape Makarim's appeal.