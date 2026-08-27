Mumbai Tech Jobs: 5 Roles You Can Apply At JPMorgan, Infosys, More

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Mumbai's technology hiring market is active across both ends of the spectrum this week, with IT services giants running walk-in drives for freshers even as global banks and captive technology centres compete for experienced engineers. From entry-level analyst roles at TCS and Wipro to specialised database administration at Infosys and senior engineering positions at JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock, HERE Technologies and Coinbase, here are ten openings worth watching in the city right now.

1. DB2 Database Administrator — Infosys

Infosys is hiring a DB2 Database Administrator for its India Business Unit, requiring five to nine years of experience and in-depth knowledge of DB2 architecture across versions 10.5, 11.1 and 11.5. Familiarity with MongoDB, MySQL and PostgreSQL is preferred. Candidates need a bachelor's degree in engineering.

Apply at: career.infosys.com

2. Director, Software Engineering - JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is hiring a Director of Software Engineering in Mumbai to lead technical teams within its India technology centre. The role sits at a senior leadership level within the bank's engineering organisation.

Apply at: careers.jpmorgan.com

3. Software Engineer III (Java) - JPMorgan Chase

This role calls for hands-on Java development experience, with responsibilities spanning system design, application development and operational stability within JPMorgan Chase's Mumbai technology hub.

Apply at: careers.jpmorgan.com

4. Senior Manager, Software Engineering (Java, Spring, Microservices, AWS) - JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is looking for a senior manager to oversee engineering teams working with Java, Spring, microservices architecture and AWS cloud infrastructure in Mumbai, combining technical depth with people management.

Apply at: careers.jpmorgan.com

5. Software Engineer II - HERE Technologies

HERE Technologies, the mapping and location-data company, is hiring a Software Engineer II in Mumbai to work on its geospatial and navigation technology stack.

Apply at: careers.here.com