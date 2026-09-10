Mumbai NGO Launches AI WhatsApp Chatbot 'Khuli Baat' For Child Safety Awareness | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Missing Link Trust (MLT) on Thursday launched ‘Khuli Baat’, an AI-enabled WhatsApp chatbot aimed at helping parents, teachers and caregivers access information and guidance on child safety, including sexual abuse, online risks, consent and boundaries.

AI chatbot launched for safety awareness

Developed in collaboration with Capgemini India, the initiative will support MLT’s prevention programmes across 100 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools in Mumbai’s East Ward. The organisation plans to provide safety education to around 10,000 adolescents through school-based programmes while using the chatbot to strengthen awareness among adults responsible for their care.

The chatbot was launched at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai by Brijesh Singh, Principal Secretary, Information and Public Relations, Government of Maharashtra, along with other dignitaries.

Focus on child protection

According to MLT, ‘Khuli Baat’, which translates to “open conversation”, is designed to help adults discuss subjects such as boundaries, consent, relationships, online safety, abuse and exploitation with children. It also directs users towards relevant support and reporting resources. The service can be accessed on WhatsApp by sending “Hi” to 6003060040.

Citing the National Crime Records Bureau’s Crime in India 2024 report, the organisation said 69,191 cases were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, with people known to children accounting for more than 96% of cases.

Read Also Meta Officials Appear Before NCPCR Over Alleged Child Sexual Abuse Material Ads

Experts highlight prevention role

Leena Kejriwal, Founder Trustee and CEO of Missing Link Trust, said prevention requires adults to recognise warning signs and respond to children without judgement.

“Parents, teachers and caregivers need to be able to recognise early signs that something is wrong, and know what to do about it — clearly and safely,” Kejriwal said.

She said the chatbot draws on more than a decade of the organisation’s field experience and uses a curated knowledge base designed with attention to gender, bias and power dynamics.

Kumar Anurag Pratap, Vice President and CSR Head – India at Capgemini, said increasing digital exposure among children has brought new risks alongside opportunities.

“Technology is not replacing human relationships; it is strengthening them by equipping adults with the knowledge and confidence to better support and protect children,” he said.

Also Watch:

Programme expands safety efforts

The initiative builds on MLT’s Missing Awareness & School Safety Program (MASSp), which works with adolescents on issues including child sexual violence, online safety, grooming, boundaries, disclosure and help-seeking.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/