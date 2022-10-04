Multiple Coronal Ejections from the Sun expected to hit Earth today

NASA

According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts, multiple Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) from the sun are headed toward Earth and are expected to hit today.

The magnetic activity on the corona (the outermost portion of the Sun's atmosphere) causes it to burst regularly and launches plasma and magnetic fields into space resulting in a CME.

It is also possible that this could be a Cannibal CME which forms when a fast-moving CME clashes with slower CMEs ahead of it. This Cannibal eruption can affect radio frequencies, trigger heavy auroras, and create a G2 class geomagnetic storm.

What is a geomagnetic storm?

A geomagnetic storm is when a solar ejecta collides with the Earth's magnetic field. This can result in voltage alarms in high-altitude power systems and transformer damage. It is also expected to see naked-eye auroras in the northern hemisphere.

NASA’s Solar Dynamic Observatory that watches the sun constantly, at 1:55 am on October 2, 2022, captured the sun emitting a strong solar flare. The flare has been classified as an X1 flare where the X-class denotes the most intense flares, and the number signifies its strength.

Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy that can affect radio communications, electric power grids and navigation signals. It also poses a risk to astronauts and spacecraft.

The Sun that is in the middle of the 11-year solar cycle, has been extremely active this year as it reaches the peak of its solar cycle. Earth has faced many solar flares in the past month, and more are expected.