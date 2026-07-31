Motorola Pad 70 Groove With 9-unit JBL Pro Speaker System Launched In India; Priced At ₹36,999

Motorola Pad 70 Groove Android tablet has launched in India, positioning it as an entertainment-focused device built around a 9-unit JBL Pro speaker system comprising four tweeters, three woofers, and two passive radiators, along with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet features a 12.1-inch 2.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, and up to 800 nits of brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, houses a 10200mAh battery with 45W TurboPower charging, and includes a 360 degree Kickstand 2.0 with four viewing modes.

Motorola Pad 70 Groove price in India

The Motorola Pad 70 Groove is priced at Rs. 36,999 for its sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. With a launch offer of Rs. 3,000 as an instant bank discount, the effective price comes down to Rs. 33,999. The tablet will go on sale starting August 7 through Flipkart, Motorola's official website, and leading retail stores across India, and is available in a single colour option, Pantone Blue Surf.

Motorola Pad 70 Groove specifications

The Motorola Pad 70 Groove features a 12.1-inch 2.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and up to 800 nits of brightness in high brightness mode. The tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, expandable up to 2TB through a microSD card. It runs Android 16 out of the box, with Motorola committing to OS upgrades up to Android 18 and four years of security updates.

Audio on the device is handled through a 9-unit JBL Pro speaker system consisting of four tweeters, three woofers, and two passive radiators with dedicated bass units, supporting Dolby Atmos playback. The tablet also functions as a Bluetooth speaker through a dedicated speaker mode, and includes a Live Transcript feature offering real-time translation across more than 40 languages.

The Motorola Pad 70 Groove is built around a 10200mAh battery, which Motorola says delivers up to 15 hours of YouTube streaming on a single charge, and supports 45W TurboPower charging, with the company stating it can deliver up to 2 hours of usage from 10 minutes of charging. The tablet has an all-metal design finished in Pantone Blue Surf, measures 6.8mm in thickness, and includes a 360 degree Kickstand 2.0 supporting four viewing modes, namely Lean, Stand, Theatre, and Hanging mode, along with automatic portrait and landscape orientation switching.

On the software front, the tablet includes Google Gemini for AI-assisted tasks using text, voice, photo, and camera input, along with Circle to Search, Smarter Reader, AI Writing Tools, and AI Notes. Smart Connect enables file sharing, screen mirroring, and continuity across Motorola devices. The press release does not specify camera hardware for the tablet.