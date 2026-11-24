Motorola Edge 70 Neo | FPJ

Motorola launched the Edge 70 Neo in India at an effective price of ₹34,999, including offers. The smartphone features a 6.8-inch 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 camera and a 7,000mAh battery. It runs Android 16 and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Sales begin on December 1 at 12pm.Motorola Edge 70 Neo has launched in India with a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 camera, a 6.8-inch 1.5K 144Hz quad-curved AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and a 7000mAh battery. Priced from Rs. 34,999 with offers, it sits alongside the Motorola Edge 70, which launched in India last December at Rs. 29,999. The Neo has a larger screen and battery, while the Edge 70 has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo comes in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant with a launch price of Rs. 40,999. For a limited period of 10 days, Motorola is offering a flat discount of Rs. 3,000, which brings the price down to Rs. 37,999. Buyers can additionally get a bank cashback of Rs. 3,000 or an exchange benefit. Including the flat discount and the instant bank discount, the effective price is Rs. 34,999. Motorola is also offering No Cost EMI of up to 9 months on select banks, which works out to Rs. 4,222 a month after the flat discount.

Jio users can get 12 months of Canva Pro, valued at Rs. 4,000, on a Rs. 399 recharge. Terms and conditions apply to all offers.

The phone will go on sale in India from December 1 at 12pm on Flipkart, Motorola.in and retail stores including Reliance Digital. It comes in four Pantone-curated colours - Mountain View, Gray Lilac, Milky Blue and Sage. Motorola says the phone is offered in silk-inspired, acetate and leather-inspired finishes.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo | FPJ

Motorola Edge 70 Neo specifications

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo has a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (1272p) and a quad-curved design. The panel has a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour depth, 100% DCI-P3 coverage and HDR10+ support. Peak brightness is rated at 5,200 nits. It also supports Water Touch for use with wet fingers, and has Dolby Atmos with two stereo speakers.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset with UFS 3.1 storage. In India, it is sold with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Cooling is handled by a 4466mm2 vapor chamber, and AI RAM Boost can use free storage as virtual RAM. Software features include Google Gemini and Circle to Search.

The rear camera setup is led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 main sensor with optical image stabilisation. It supports 4K video recording, Video HDR and 10x Super Zoom. A dedicated macro camera and a 3-in-1 light sensor sit alongside it, and the front camera is 32-megapixel. Adaptive Stabilisation for 4K video is supported on both the main and selfie cameras. The camera app, Camera UI 5.0, includes modes such as Portrait with Dynamic Bokeh, Auto Night Vision, Pro Mode, Panorama and Photo Booth. Google Photos tools such as Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Reimagine and Ask Photos are also available.

The 7,000mAh battery is rated for up to 53 hours of use. Motorola quotes up to 37 hours of continuous video playback, 156 hours of music playback and 24 hours of social media use. The phone supports TurboPower fast charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging. Bypass charging is available in Gametime mode, which sends power directly to the phone during gaming sessions.

For durability, the phone is certified to the MIL-STD-810H standard, with SGS-tested tolerance for temperatures from -20-degree celsius to 60-degree celsius and humidity of up to 95 percent. Protection includes Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and an SGS-tested IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Edge 70 Neo runs Hello UX based on Android 16. Motorola promises three Android OS upgrades and security maintenance releases into 2031. The phone also supports NFC and can extend its display to a TV, external monitor or PC.