Motorola Edge 70 Neo | FPJ

Motorola's Edge 70 Neo has launched in India at Rs. 40,999 for its sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, with sales starting December 1 at 12pm on Flipkart, Motorola.in and Reliance Digital. We've been using the Gray Lilac unit for a day, and these are first impressions, based on design and display. We haven't yet tested performance, battery life or the camera, and we will cover all three in our full review next week.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo First Impressions: Design

Design is the first thing that stands out. The Gray Lilac back has an acetate-inspired finish with a diagonal pattern that catches the light, and it looks more expensive than the price suggests. The quad-curved body is the key to its feel. The edges roll away softly, and the phone sits comfortably in the hand with a secure grip. It's 8.49mm thick and weighs 204g, so it feels slim and balanced despite the large screen.

The camera sits in a rounded-square island with four openings and metallic rims. The right edge carries the volume rocker and power button, and the bottom edge has the SIM tray, USB-C port and speaker grille. Motorola says the phone meets the MIL-STD-810H durability standard. The other colours are Mountain View, Milky Blue and Sage.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo First Impressions | FPJ

Motorola Edge 70 Neo First Impressions: Display

The 6.8-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED panel (2772 x 1272 pixels) looks great at first look. It refreshes at up to 144Hz, and Motorola claims a peak brightness of 5,200 nits, protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. Bezels are slim, the punch-hole camera is centred, and the curved edges make the screen feel immersive. Brightness claims are best judged outdoors, and we'll test it in sunlight, along with colour accuracy, for the full review.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo First Impressions: Performance

The Edge 70 Neo uses the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (4nm), with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Motorola adds a vapor chamber cooling system for sustained load. We haven't run benchmarks, games or heavy multitasking yet, so we're not drawing conclusions on performance or thermals. They, and the 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 camera with optical stabilisation, will be tested in the full review next week.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo First Impressions | FPJ

Motorola Edge 70 Neo First Impressions: Battery

The 7,000mAh battery is the headline spec, and Motorola claims up to 53 hours of use. It supports TurboPower fast charging, 7.5W reverse wired charging and bypass charging to reduce heat while gaming. There is a 45W charger in the box. Real-world endurance and charging speeds will come from our battery tests next week.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo First Impressions: UI

The phone ships with Android 16 and Motorola's Hello UX. Motorola promises three OS upgrades and five years of security updates. The setup screen looks familiar and clean. We'll go through the software, including bloatware, gestures and AI features, in the full review.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo First Impressions: Price and Competition

The listed price is Rs 40,999. A Rs 3,000 flat discount for the first 10 days brings it to Rs 37,999, and a further Rs 3,000 bank discount makes the effective price Rs 34,999. The Edge 70 Neo has a larger screen and battery than the Edge 70, which uses a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo First Impressions | FPJ

At this price, it faces the Redmi Note 17 Pro (Rs. 36,999, with a 9,000mAh battery), the OnePlus Nord CE6, the Vivo T5, the iQOO Z11 and the POCO X8 Power. On paper, some of these rivals use newer chips, including the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 in the Nord CE6 and the Dimensity 7500 Turbo in the T5, so performance is where the Neo faces the toughest comparison.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo First Impressions: Verdict

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo makes a strong first impression as a phone to hold and look at. A handsome finish, comfortable curved edges and a lovely screen. What it needs to prove is performance, battery life and camera against rivals that offer more raw power or bigger batteries for similar money. Watch out for our full review next week before deciding.