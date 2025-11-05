Moto G67 Power With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Motorola has launched the Moto G67 Power smartphone in India. The smartphone’s big highlights include a massive 7,000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, and a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 600 4k recording camera setup. The phone comes in three finishes and is priced aggressively under the Rs. 20,000 segment.

Moto G67 Power price in India, availability, launch offers

The Moto G67 Power is priced in India at Rs. 15,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone comes in three colourways - Panton Cilantro, Curacao Blue and Parachute. Launch offers include Rs. 1,000 additional bank discount, Rs. 1,000 on credit card full swipe, Rs. 1,500 on credit card EMI, no-cost EMI options of up to six months, and additional exchange benefits as well. Partnered banks include SBI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC Bank, and Bajaj Finance.

Motorola has also partnered with Jio to offer total benefits worth Rs. 10,000 on prepaid plan purchase of Rs. 449. This includes cashback worth Rs. 2,000 and partner coupons worth Rs. 8,000. The Moto G67 Power will go on sale on November 12 at 12 noon IST on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India.

Moto G67 Power specifications, features

Coming to the specifications, the Moto G67 Power features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the 6.7-inch FHD+ 120 Hz display that reaches 1050 nits peak brightness. The device runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, with 8 GB RAM (expandable to 24 GB via RAM Boost) and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage.

On the optics side, the Moto G67 Power has a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 600 main camera with 4K video recording on all three lenses, including an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 32-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery rated for up to 58 hours of mixed usage. It carries MIL-STD-810H certification, IP64 dust and water resistance, and Audio is handled by stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certification.

The handset ships with Android 15-based Hello UI. There is a fingerprint reader and Face Unlock support as well.