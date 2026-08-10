Moto G Max With 7,000mAh Battery To Launch In India On August 14: Here's What To Expect

Motorola is preparing to launch its latest G-series smartphone, the Moto G Max, in the Indian market on August 14. The device is expected to carry specifications largely similar to the Moto G57 Power, which the company launched in India last year. The company has confirmed most details, leaving very little to the imagination.

Moto G Max: Launch and availability

The Moto G Max will be available for purchase from motorola.in, Flipkart and offline retail stores following its India launch on August 14. Pricing information and launch offers will be announced on launch day.

Moto G Max: Specifications and design

The Moto G Max will come in a Luxury Satin Finish and will be offered in three Pantone-curated colour options, namely Pantone Stargazer, Pantone Malaga and Pantone Alaskan Blue.

As for specifications, the phone features a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, while the chassis carries MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification along with high-tier dust and water resistance ratings.

On the imaging front, the Moto G Max is built around a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor at the rear. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, paired with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone houses a 7,000mAh battery, which Motorola claims can deliver up to three days of usage on a single charge under standard usage conditions.

The Moto G Max runs Android 16 out of the box and comes with Motorola's Smart Connect feature, which allows users to sync content and extend their display across PCs, tablets and smartphones. The device includes stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. On the software front, Motorola has promised two Android OS upgrades and three years of security patches for the device.