Moto G Max With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India; Price Starts At ₹27,999

Moto G Max | FPJ

Motorola has launched the Moto G Max in India. The device features a satin finish with Pantone-curated colour options, a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 600 camera system, a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor, a 6.72-inch 120Hz full-HD+ display, and a 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery. The phone also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, MIL-STD-810H certification, and an IP64 water-resistant rating, and runs on Android 16 out of the box. At the price at which it is launched, it will compete with the Redmi Note 17, Poco M8 Power 5G, and the OnePlus N6x in the Indian market.

Moto G Max price in India

The Moto G Max is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is currently the only variant on offer. The smartphone will go on sale starting August 20, 2026, through Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India. It comes in three colour options - Pantone Stargazer, Pantone Alaskan Blue, and Pantone Malaga. As a launch offer, buyers can avail of a Rs. 1,000 instant bank discount on the purchase.

Moto G Max specifications

The Moto G Max features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Display Color Boost, Water Touch Technology, and peak brightness of up to 1050 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor, built on a 4nm process, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, and supports up to 18GB of virtual RAM through RAM Boost.

On the camera front, the device houses a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 600 primary sensor with Quad Pixel Technology, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 32-megapixel Quad Pixel selfie camera. It also includes a 2-in-1 ambient light sensor for improved focusing and exposure, along with AI-powered features such as Auto Night Vision, Night Vision, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Reimagine, Auto Frame, Portrait Blur, Portrait Light, Sky, Color Pop, and Cinematic Photos.

The phone is backed by a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, rated for up to three days of usage and up to 63 hours on a single charge, and supports 33W TurboPower charging. Motorola states the battery is engineered to retain performance for up to 1,000 charging cycles.

For durability, the moto g max includes Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, and an SGS-certified IP64 rating for resistance against dust and water splashes. Audio is handled through stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support, dual microphones, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Security features on the device include Moto Secure, ThinkShield for Mobile, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and face unlock. The smartphone ships with Android 16 and comes with Google Gemini integration, along with a commitment of two Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates.