Moto G Max Review: Battery Champion With A Split Personality | FPJ

Motorola's Moto G Max arrived last month as the first 'Max' branding to trickle down to the affordable G-series, priced at Rs. 27,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. It promises a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, a 50-megapixel Sony sensor, and military-grade durability, all under Rs. 28,000.

We've got our hands on the Pantone Alaskan Blue variant and here's our detailed review after using the Moto G Max as a daily driver for more than a week.

Moto G Max Review: Design

The Moto G Max does not deviate from Motorola's well-worn design language, and that is both its strength and its weakness. The square camera module sits in a raised plateau on the back, flowing into a flat panel with a satin-textured, plastic finish that does a genuinely good job of resisting fingerprints and smudges. In hand, the phone feels more premium than its plastic build would suggest, even if it never quite shakes off that 'plastic-y' undertone on close inspection.

At 213 grams and 8.6mm thick, it is not the lightest or slimmest phone in its segment, and the heft is noticeable during one-handed use over longer stretches. The power button doubles up as the fingerprint reader and sits in a comfortable spot for the thumb, though its position led to a few accidental unlocks during our review period. The volume rocker, placed just above it, feels slightly too high and a touch short for our liking. Motorola has bundled in an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, which is a welcome addition at this price, even if IP64 itself is on the modest end of water resistance ratings you can find in this bracket. The bottom edge houses a 3.5mm headphone jack, speaker grille and USB-C port. The audio jack is worth appreciating if you still use wired audio.

Moto G Max | FPJ

Moto G Max Review: Display

Motorola has equipped the Moto G Max with a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD panel running at 120Hz, with peak brightness touching 1,050 nits in High Brightness Mode, and Gorilla Glass 7i on top. For an LCD panel, colour reproduction is genuinely pleasant, whether you are watching a show, scrolling reels, or gaming. Sharpness holds up well too, with text and fine details rendering crisply at this resolution.

Where the panel shows its LCD roots is in outdoor visibility and viewing angles. Under harsh sunlight, we frequently had to shield the screen to read it comfortably, and colours shift noticeably when viewed off-angle. The lack of true blacks compared to an AMOLED panel is also apparent during darker content, with backgrounds occasionally looking a touch grainy. Motorola has also thrown in a stereo speaker setup tuned with Dolby Atmos, and it is one of the better-sounding pairs we have heard at this price, loud and reasonably full, even if it does not offer the last word in depth or bass.

Moto G Max | FPJ

Moto G Max Review: Performance

The Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 powers the Moto G Max, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage in the only configuration on sale. Benchmark numbers place it in 763/2,425 scores on Geekbench 7's single and multi-core tests, respectively, positioning it slightly better than rivals like the Redmi Note 17 in this bracket.

In everyday use, the story is a little more mixed. Routine tasks like calling, browsing, and streaming feel smooth enough, and the phone rarely lags during single-app use. Push it harder, though, with a dozen browser tabs open alongside a stack of background apps, and you will notice apps reloading more often than they should, along with occasional choppiness in animations while switching between apps. Casual gaming on titles like BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile is handled fine at lower graphics settings, but this is not a chipset built for anyone chasing high frame rates or heavy multitasking. We would have liked to see an 8GB RAM option for buyers who lean more demanding, especially since there is no expandable storage to fall back on either.

Moto G Max Geekbench Results | FPJ

Moto G Max Review: Battery

This is where the Moto G Max genuinely earns its 'Max' name. The 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery comfortably carried us through a full day of moderate-to-heavy use, including streaming, social media, calls, and navigation, with battery to spare. On lighter days, stretching this to nearly two days felt entirely realistic. Motorola's own claim of up to three days will depend heavily on how conservatively you use the phone, but the underlying endurance is not an exaggeration.

Charging is handled via a 30W wired adapter bundled in the box, and this is where the experience cools off. A full charge took us close to the 90-minute-to-two-hour mark depending on the charge cycle, which feels slow for a phone this size in 2026, when several rivals at similar prices offer noticeably faster top-ups. Motorola has added a battery health feature that lets you cap charging at 80 percent, a sensible inclusion if you are looking to preserve long-term battery health on a phone rated for 1,000 charge cycles.

Moto G Max Review: Camera

The rear camera setup pairs a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, while a 32-megapixel camera handles selfies up front. In good daylight, the primary camera produces detailed, vibrant shots with a natural colour balance that does not look overprocessed, and it handles different shades within a single frame better than we expected at this price. Portrait mode, shot at two focal lengths of 24mm and 35mm, produces a pleasant background blur, though edge detection around hair and complex outlines occasionally still needs work.

The ultrawide camera is clearly the weaker of the two rear sensors, with noticeably softer detail, a slight colour shift, and noise that becomes hard to ignore once the lighting dips. Low-light performance on the primary camera is serviceable thanks to Night Mode, which manages noise reasonably well, but fine detail still takes a visible hit once you are shooting in near-dark conditions. The standout, somewhat unexpectedly, is the front camera, selfies come out well-exposed, detailed, and refreshingly natural, without the heavy-handed skin smoothening we see on several rivals in this segment.

Moto G Max Review: UI

The Moto G Max ships with Android 16 running Motorola's Hello UI, and it remains one of the more likeable software experiences in the segment, largely because it keeps close to stock Android without piling on visual changes. Motorola's gesture library continues to be a genuine highlight - twist-to-launch camera, chop for flashlight, and back-tap for custom actions all work reliably and add real convenience once you build the habit.

The software isn't without its blemishes, though. The phone ships with a fair bit of bloatware, including a third-party app store and a scattering of pre-installed games and apps, some of which will keep nudging you with notifications until you manually disable them. Motorola's commitment of two major OS upgrades and three years of security updates trails behind what rivals like the Redmi Note 17 are promising at a similar price. Google's Gemini and Circle to Search come built in, and Moto Secure adds a useful layer of privacy and security tools for anyone who wants them.

Moto G Max Review: Verdict

The Moto G Max is a phone of two halves. Its battery life, display quality for an LCD panel, stereo speakers, and selfie camera all genuinely punch above the phone's price, and the design, while unmistakably Motorola, feels good enough in hand to not feel like a compromise. But the LCD panel instead of AMOLED, occasionally inconsistent rear camera performance, slower-than-expected charging, and a chipset that begins to show its limits under heavier multitasking keep it from being an easy, unqualified recommendation.

If a phone that reliably lasts through your day matters more to you than chasing the sharpest camera or the fastest chip in this bracket, the Moto G Max delivers convincingly on that one promise. Buyers who want a more well-rounded package, particularly a better display and camera, may still want to cross-shop it against the Redmi Note 17 or the Poco M8 Power before deciding.

Rating: 3.5/5

Pros:

- Excellent battery life that comfortably lasts a full day, often stretching close to two.

- Sharp, colour-accurate display for an LCD panel, paired with a genuinely good stereo speaker setup.

- Impressive 32-megapixel selfie camera with natural, non-overprocessed results.

- Likeable, near-stock software with useful Motorola gesture customisations.

- IP64 rating, MIL-STD-810H durability, and a 3.5mm headphone jack at this price.

Cons:

- LCD panel struggles under direct sunlight and lacks the punch of AMOLED rivals.

- Rear ultrawide and low-light camera performance is inconsistent.

- 30W charging is slow for a 7,000mAh battery.

- Performance dips during heavy multitasking; no 8GB RAM or expandable storage option.

- Comes with noticeable bloatware out-of-the-box.