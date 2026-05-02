More Layoffs Likely At Meta Even After 10% Workforce-Cut Begins From May 20

Image Credit: Reuters (Representative)

Meta is preparing for another round of workforce restructuring, with more layoffs likely even after a significant cut scheduled later this month, reflecting the tech giant’s ongoing shift in priorities.

The company is set to lay off around 10 percent of its global workforce. The move would impact roughly 8,000 employees. The initial phase of the exercise is slated to begin on May 20.

The move marks one of the largest job cuts at the company in recent years and is part of a broader effort to streamline operations and reduce costs.

However, the May layoffs may not be the end of the downsizing cycle. Meta has indicated that further job cuts could follow later in the year, although the timing and scale of these reductions remain uncertain.

This suggests that the company is still evaluating its workforce requirements amid rapidly changing business conditions after the surge in artificial intelligence technology.

The restructuring comes as Meta ramps up investments in artificial intelligence and related infrastructure, which is increasingly shaping its long-term strategy.

The company is reallocating resources toward high-priority areas, even as it trims headcount to improve efficiency and manage rising costs.

Executives have acknowledged that there is no clear “ideal size” for the organisation at this stage, underscoring the uncertainty around future workforce planning.

At the same time, the leadership has not ruled out additional layoffs.

The latest round of job cuts comes amid a broader trend across the global technology sector, where companies are restructuring operations, slowing hiring, and investing heavily in AI capabilities.