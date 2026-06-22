Monsoon-Friendly Gadgets: 6 Tech Devices That You Need To Have This Rainy Season

Monsoon brings power cuts, soggy windshields, musty rooms, and many tea breaks indoors. The right gadgets can take the edge off all of it. From a dashcam that records through downpours to a dehumidifier that keeps mould at bay, here are six tech buys worth adding to cart before the rains come (if ther ever!), each picked for a specific monsoon headache it solves.

1. Qubo Dashcam Pro 4K – Rs. 13,990

Visibility drops fast on rain-lashed Indian roads, and this is where the Qubo Dashcam Pro 4K earns its place. It records true 4K footage using a Sony STARVIS sensor, with an ultra-wide front camera and NightPulse vision for low-light and waterlogged-road clarity. Built-in GPS and dual-channel recording make it a reliable witness during monsoon-season fender benders and flooded-street mishaps.

Qubo Dashcam Pro 4K |

2. Philips Helio Multi-Functional Emergency Rechargeable LED Lantern – Rs. 1,249

Monsoon storms are notorious for tripping power lines, and this rechargeable lantern is built for exactly that scenario. It offers adjustable brightness and dimmability, runs off a rechargeable battery bank, and doubles up as emergency lighting during outages. Compact and affordable, it is a sensible backup to keep charged through the rainy months.

Philips Helio Multi-Functional Emergency Rechargeable LED Lantern – Rs. 1,249 |

3. Qubo Q1000 Air Purifier – Rs. 19,999

Humidity during monsoon traps allergens, dust, and musty odours indoors, and the Qubo Q1000 is built to clear exactly that. It filters allergens and airborne particles from indoor spaces, helping cut down on the damp, stuffy air quality that monsoon humidity typically brings into closed rooms. It is a useful pick for households dealing with seasonal allergies or asthma triggers.

Qubo Q1000 Air Purifier |

4. Techzere Electric Dehumidifier – Rs. 4,999

Damp walls, fogged-up cupboards, and that lingering monsoon smell are all symptoms of excess indoor moisture, which is precisely what this compact dehumidifier is designed to pull out of the air. It helps prevent mould and mildew build-up in closed rooms and wardrobes during the wettest months, making it a practical addition for homes prone to humidity damage.

Techzere Electric Dehumidifier |

5. Wonderchef Chai Magic Tea Maker – Rs. 4,998

Few things beat a hot cup of chai on a rainy evening, and this automatic tea maker takes the effort out of it. It brews tea, coffee, or even cappuccino-style beverages with overcooking protection built in, so there is no need to hover over a stove while it pours outside. It's a small monsoon comfort upgrade for tea-loving households.

Wonderchef Chai Magic Tea Maker |

6. Dreame L10 Prime Robot Vacuum and Mop – Rs. 33,999

Muddy footprints and wet floors are a monsoon staple, and this self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop is built to handle the cleanup without manual effort. It combines vacuuming and mopping with smart navigation and a self-cleaning lifting mechanism, making it well-suited to tackling the mud and grime tracked indoors through the season.