Monk AI Set To Launch 40 Digital Marketing Academies After Securing Seed Funding

India’s digital marketing industry is a flourishing field and has emerged a lucrative career avenue since the past decade. Seasoned industry experts and aspiring newcomers are always up against each other in steep competition and have to keep up with advancements and trends in digital marketing to persevere in the industry.

In the context of the digital marketing industry, Artificial Intelligence can be viewed as a great equaliser. Old and new players alike will have to mould their approach around AI and include AI-powered tools in their working.

A variety of AI-tools are now available in the market and by utilising them properly, professionals can maximise their potential and deliver results more effectively and efficiently.

Monk AI, the TechEd startup founded by Pradeep Rai has been in the news after finishing its first round of seed funding and is seeing massive amounts of support from digital marketers. Monk AI has brought a lucrative proposition to digital marketers which has set the industry abuzz.

Monk AI offers 3-month, 6-month and 12-month courses focused on exploring the scope of AI in digital marketing and covers topics regarding AI Tools, Prompt Engineering, design thinking, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

Monk AI’s vision is not only to upskill the nation’s digital marketing professionals but also to also create a platform that will help newcomers understand the changing face of digital marketing and how they can navigate this dynamic field.

The company wholeheartedly believes that the rise of AI today will set the tone for tomorrow, and early adaption is the need of the hour.

Monk AI is committed to fostering a healthy learning environment and will soon be bringing its courses to ground. They will soon be launching 40 academies across the nation where professionals and beginners will be able to learn Monk AI’s curriculum in state-of-the-art classrooms. Apart from their own academies, Monk AI’s courses will also be available in universities and will be tailored to suit the needs of various streams like engineering, science and law. The AR and VR courses will be the first courses to be introduced in universities, with others following suit later.

