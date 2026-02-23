 Mobiles May Be Banned In Karnataka Schools, Parents Also Exerting Pressure: Deputy CM Shivakumar
Mobiles May Be Banned In Karnataka Schools, Parents Also Exerting Pressure: Deputy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar said the government is discussing a possible ban on mobile phones in schools amid parental pressure. Home Minister G. Parameshwara noted that phone use among children under 16 is affecting education. The state will study international models before taking a final decision.

IANSUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
Mobiles May Be Banned In Karnataka Schools, Parents Also Exerting Pressure: Deputy CM Shivakumar | AI Generated Representational Image

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said that the issue of banning mobile phones in schools is under discussion and that there is pressure from parents as well.

"Many countries have implemented such measures. The issue is also being discussed at the international level,” he said in response to questions from the media near his residence here.

Asked about restricting mobile phone usage by children in schools, he said: “It is not appropriate to publicly disclose how mobile phones are being misused. That is why discussions are being held on this issue."

On the issue of banning mobile phones, Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated there has been discussion on imposing a mobile ban in schools and colleges. Giving mobile phones to children below 16 years of age is affecting their education in different ways, he said. "Many countries have conducted studies and imposed bans on mobile phones. The Chief Minister has also deliberated on this issue. A decision will be taken after studying its pros and cons," he added.

Asked about Minister Mahadevappa raising the issue of a Dalit Chief Minister, Shivakumar said: "He is our national leader. I offer him my greetings from here."

Responding to a question about a report by the National Water Quality Standards Authority stating that Bengaluru’s lake water is not fit for drinking, he said: "The government has never said that lake water in Bengaluru should be used for drinking or bathing. These lakes exist to recharge groundwater. Water from the Thippagondanahalli reservoir is treated by the BWSSB. Bengaluru’s lake water is not meant for drinking or bathing."

On the issue of protest by Congress against Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, he said the Central government has not issued any clarification or directive.

"Even wages for previous work have not been released. The law has been rendered ineffective. Atrocities are being committed against labourers and the poor. We are organising a major protest against this. A ‘NREGA Bachao Andolan’ protest has been organised in Chikkaballapur,” he said.

