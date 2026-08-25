Mijia By Xiaomi Launches Smart Air Purifier 6 & Air Purifier 4 Compact In India, Priced Starting At ₹7,999

Xiaomi has introduced its first products under the Mijia by Xiaomi brand in India with the launch of the Smart Air Purifier 6 and Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact, alongside a reintroduction of the Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite that first launched in 2023. The launch follows the company's announcement of the Mijia brand's India entry earlier this month, with air purifiers marking the first product category. All three models go on sale on September 2, priced between Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 19,999.

Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6: Price in India, features

The Smart Air Purifier 6, priced at Rs. 19,999, is built for spaces up to 940 sq ft based on two air changes per hour, with a particle CADR of 443 m(3)/h and a formaldehyde CADR of 218 m(3)/h. It uses a five-stage filtration system comprising a primary filter, a high-efficiency filter, an activated carbon layer, UV-C sterilisation and negative ions, with the carbon layer aimed at gaseous pollutants such as formaldehyde and cooking fumes.

The purifier includes a colour display showing PM2.5 and PM1 levels along with temperature and humidity, and runs at 32.1dB in Sleep Mode. It connects via the Xiaomi Home app with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, and carries SGS and ITS allergen removal certification.

Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact, Smart Air Purifier Lite: Price in India, specifications

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact is priced at Rs. 7,999 and is designed for rooms of 400 sq ft and above. It uses a 3-in-1 filtration system rated to capture 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns, carries TUV Rheinland Allergy Care Certification, and weighs 2.2 kg. Its Sleep Mode runs at 20dB, with the display switching off automatically in this mode.

The reintroduced Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite is priced at Rs. 12,999 and covers 269 to 463 sq ft, delivering a particle CADR of 360 m(3)/h through a three-layer filtration system. It also carries TUV Rheinland Allergy Care Certification and runs at 33.4dB in Night Mode. Both models connect to the Xiaomi Home app with Alexa and Google Assistant support.

Mijia is the top-selling air purifier brand in China and has shipped more than 25 million units globally since 2014. Sandeep Singh Arora, Chief Business Officer at Xiaomi India, said the launch reflects the company's focus on addressing everyday consumer needs through the Mijia brand, with plans to expand the smart home portfolio further. All three models will be available via mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Xiaomi Retail and Xiaomi Exclusive stores.