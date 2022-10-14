Microsoft to soon rename Office as 'Microsoft 365'

Microsoft to be renames as 'Microsoft 365' | Microsoft

After more than 30 years Microsoft is making a major change to its Microsoft Office branding by renaming it as "Microsoft 365". According to reports from The Verge, Excel, Outlook, Word, and PowerPoint will still be available, but the company will now frequently refer to them as being a part of Microsoft 365 rather than Microsoft Office.

Microsoft had said, "In the coming months, Office.com, the Office mobile app, and the Office app for Windows will become the Microsoft 365 app, with a new icon, a new look, and even more features."

By January, The Office app for Windows, iOS, and Android will get a facelift in January and the initial logo and design changes will appear on Office.com in November.

Microsoft 365 will now hold Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Loop, Clipchamp, Stream, and Microsoft's new Designer app.

A central Microsoft 365 app for both mobile and desktop will include a feed of relevant colleagues and meetings, a hub for all your files and documents, and custom tagging to a group and organise content, the report said.

Microsoft will continue to offer one-time purchases of its Office bundle of apps to consumers and businesses through Office 2021 and Office LTSC plans, it added.