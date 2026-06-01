Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra With Nvidia's RTX Spark Chip Launched At Computex 2026: Price, Specifications, More |

Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Laptop Ultra, one of the world's first laptop powered by the Nvidia RTX Spark chip, built on the Blackwell GPU architecture. The announcement came just hours after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the new chip platform at his keynote at Computex 2026 in Taipei. The significance is hard to overstate: this is the first time Nvidia silicon has ever powered a Windows PC as its primary processor, ending Intel and AMD's decades-long duopoly and opening an entirely new chapter in PC computing.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra: Pricing and availability

Microsoft has confirmed that the Surface Laptop Ultra will be available later in 2026, but has not yet disclosed pricing or specific regional availability. No India launch date or India pricing has been announced at this time. Given that the device is described as a pre-release product, features and regional details are subject to change ahead of the official commercial release.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra: Specifications and features

The Surface Laptop Ultra is the most powerful Surface device ever built, engineered with Nvidia from the silicon up and optimised for RTX Spark.

At its core is an Nvidia Blackwell RTX GPU with full CUDA support, delivering 1 petaflop of AI compute and the ability to run up to 120 billion parameter AI models locally. It is the first Surface laptop to combine this GPU with a unified memory architecture, configurable up to 128GB, dynamically allocated between the CPU and GPU based on real-time workload demands, enabling simultaneous AI creation, 3D rendering, and multi-model workflows without bottlenecks.

The display is a standout: a 15-inch mini-LED PixelSense Ultra touchscreen with peak HDR brightness of up to 2,000 nits, 262 pixels per inch, and high-precision colour accuracy, the brightest panel Microsoft has ever shipped on a Surface. The laptop comes in two finishes, Platinum and Nightfall, and features Microsoft's largest haptic touchpad to date.

On connectivity, Microsoft has included every port creators actually need - HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, SD card, and a headphone jack, a deliberate departure from minimalist designs that rely on dongles. The design philosophy, per Microsoft, balances performance with repairability and durability.