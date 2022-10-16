Microsoft-owned Minecraft to get a new update soon | Mojang

Microsoft-owned video game Minecraft during a live virtual event announced that it will soon get a new update 1.20.

The upcoming Minecraft update will introduce camel mobs, hanging signs, chiseled bookshelves, and bamboo crafting. However, the overall goal of the update is to focus on "self-expression, representation, and storytelling".

The game will also release new 'default skins' on November 29. This will give users the option of playing with default skins, creating their own, or changing them up as they please.

The team also officially announced the new release 'Of Minecraft Legends', the spinoff of 'Minecraft' which will be launching in spring 2023.During the live event the team showcased both a cinematic trailer and a gameplay demo.

Microsoft also announced that 'Minecraft Dungeons' will get a new update. Season 3 of Dungeons will launch on October 19 with the theme 'Fauna Faire', which highlights pets and animals. The game will get more spooky and some new multi-player will be added in its upcoming update.

As Halloween is coming some Halloween gear will also be available, including the 'Hungriest Horror Armor' set.

Moreover, the multi-floor Tower mission will have a multiplayer mode in the future.

In the 'Minecraft Marketplace', there will be several new DLC titles. With iconic comic book characters and a blocky representation of Gotham City, Batman is the latest big-name addition which will be released on October 18.