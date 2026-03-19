Microsoft Looking To Sue OpenAI Over New Amazon Deal: Here's Why

Microsoft is reportedly considering legal action against Amazon and OpenAI over a whopping $50 billion partnership signed between the two companies last month. This deal, Microsoft alleges, blatantly violates its exclusive cloud computing agreement with the ChatGPT maker.

The dispute centres on whether Amazon Web Services can host OpenAI's new commercial product, Frontier, without violating a long-standing agreement that requires all access to OpenAI's models to flow through Microsoft's Azure platform.

Stateless vs. Stateful Loophole

When Microsoft restructured its historic partnership with OpenAI in late 2025, it retained one ironclad clause - all basic, 'stateless' API calls to OpenAI's models must be routed exclusively through Microsoft Azure.

OpenAI and Amazon co-created a "Stateful Runtime Environment" (SRE) hosted on Amazon Bedrock, arguing that their new architecture is fundamentally stateful - and therefore does not violate Microsoft's monopoly on stateless API calls. Microsoft, however, is not buying it.

Microsoft is not happy

"We know our contract," a person familiar with Microsoft's position told Financial Times. "We will sue them if they breach it. If Amazon and OpenAI want to take a bet on the creativity of their contractual lawyers, I would back us, not them."

A Microsoft spokesperson stated: "Azure remains the exclusive cloud provider of stateless OpenAI APIs. We are confident that OpenAI understands and respects the importance of living up to this legal obligation."

Microsoft and OpenAI have a deal since 2019

Microsoft first backed OpenAI in 2019 and has since invested an estimated $13–$14 billion, holding roughly 27 percent equity, making it OpenAI's largest shareholder.

If the dispute escalates to court, it could complicate OpenAI's IPO timeline and put cloud-AI arrangements under fresh regulatory scrutiny across the industry. For now, all three parties are reportedly still in talks to resolve the matter without litigation.