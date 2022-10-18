Microsoft lays off nearly 1000 employees: Reports

Microsoft in another round of job cuts has laid-off nearly 1000 employees. | @kunalgrewal993 (twitter)

Technology behemoth Microsoft in the third round of downsizing since July has sacked around 1000 people across several divisions, reported US news website Axios. This layoff comes amid a tightening global environment and fear of recession that has made investors cautious about their bets.

This move comes days after Microsoft launched its Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 2+. The company also showed off its new accessories and software including adaptive accessories and a Designer app powered by Dall-E 2. Despite its plan to move forward the company seems to be laying off its employees.

According to the Axios report, Microsoft declined to say how many employees were sacked, but the layoffs were under 1000. The report also added that employees across a variety of levels and teams around the world were laid-off.

Some of the laid-off staff took to Twitter to reveal that their jobs had been cut.

Welp, who’s got two thumbs and just got laid off from Microsoft this morning?



2022 has been quite a year. pic.twitter.com/JfsbwKvKfV — KC Lemson (@kclemson) October 18, 2022

As part of a 'realignment', Microsoft had fired nearly 1 per cent of its workforce across offices and product divisions in July.

The company in a statement said, “Today we had a small number of role eliminations. Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities regularly, and make structural adjustments accordingly.”

The second round of layoffs were in August when the company fired another 200 employees from one of its customer-focused R&D projects.

According to data compiled by Crunchbase, over 32,000 workers in the US tech sector across firms like Microsoft and Meta have been laid off in mass job cuts till late July.

It is not just the big tech firms that are downsizing even ride-sharing platforms like Uber and streaming giant Netflix have also cut jobs. Even several cryptocurrency exchanges and lending platforms have laid-off their employees.