Microsoft Ignite Expo Shut Partially After Heavy Rain Causes Water Leak At San Francisco Venue | X/ @socialchanger

A powerful storm over the Bay Area disrupted Microsoft Ignite on Wednesday, with water leaking into San Francisco’s Moscone Center and forcing the closure of the conference’s expo floor. Netizens are calling it a bad patch for Microsoft, with the tech giant having suffered a major outage just last week. 0

Users were sharing footage of the storm leak on X. KRON4 has also confirmed that parts of the venue were cleared of attendees after rainwater came in. A Microsoft spokesperson reportedly said the Hub, as the expo floor is called, was shut temporarily because of weather-related issues.

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What stayed open

The disruption was limited to the exhibition area. Microsoft said everything else at Ignite remained open, including its innovation sessions and community events. The San Francisco City Administrator’s Office told KRON4 that the exhibit hall was closed because of a leak, while the rest of Moscone Center stayed open and the conference carried on.

Storm batters the Bay Area

The leak came as a major storm brought widespread power outages, road closures and travel disruptions across the region. The National Weather Service recorded nearly 2 inches of rain in downtown San Francisco on Wednesday morning.

Posts on X showed the incident drawing attention online. Some users said rain came through the roof and soaked parts of the expo floor.

Expo floor to reopen Thursday

Microsoft Vice President of Communications Doug Dawson said the expo floor would welcome attendees back on Thursday, with hours extended until 7:30 p.m. He said sessions and community events would continue as scheduled and thanked attendees and partners for their patience. Earlier on Wednesday, the company had said it would announce a reopening time as soon as it had one.

About the event

Ignite began on Tuesday and runs through Friday at Moscone Center in the city’s South of Market district. It is Microsoft’s flagship annual conference. Ignite returned to San Francisco this year after criticism from some attendees of the venue and its layout.