Microsoft Declares 'Code Red' After 24-Hour Outage, Warns Of More Tech Disruptions In Coming Months | File Pic

Microsoft has declared a 'Code Red', its most urgent internal alert, to overhaul how it prevents and responds to major service failures. The move follows last week's Microsoft 365 outage, which left many users without Outlook, Teams and other services for about 24 hours. Company president Brad Smith has separately warned that the world should prepare for more tech outages in the coming months.

Code Red declared

Microsoft declared the alert on Tuesday, November 24, according to internal memos seen by journalists. Reuters, which first reported the memos, said Microsoft has set a goal of resolving future worldwide incidents within an hour. The planned changes are designed to contain failures faster, stop a problem in one region from spreading globally, and give engineers a clearer view of issues as they unfold. Microsoft also plans to use AI agents to help engineers analyse system health data and spot problems more quickly.

What went wrong

Microsoft traced the failure to a Windows scalability defect introduced months earlier and left undetected. The defect stayed hidden for more than three months and surfaced only when Teams began using the same network layer as Exchange Online about 15 hours before the outage. Per the memos, more customers went without email for longer than in any previous Exchange Online outage.

Response hampered by scattered data

The memos describe a messy response. Responders exchanged more than 11,000 messages across 11 Teams chats while diagnostic data sat in fragmented internal tracking systems. The Code Red effort aims to fix this kind of fragmentation.

Smith: a perfect storm, not an attack

Smith spoke on CBS News' Face the Nation on Sunday. He said the outage was neither an AI failure nor a cyberattack. He called it a 'perfect storm', a software update from four months earlier interacted with a newer update and a shift in network traffic. Microsoft has published two reports on the incident and completed nine corrective steps, with 13 more planned, he said.

'Prepared for the coming months'

Smith said, "I think we have to be prepared, frankly, for the coming months because this isn't the type of thing that just gets done in a couple of weeks." He said AI has accelerated the discovery of weaknesses in computer code, and Newsweek reports that organisations are racing to patch vulnerabilities, which could keep the risk of outages elevated. Smith pointed to a wholesale update of the world's information infrastructure, and Gizmodo reports that the US intelligence chief has issued a similar warning.

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