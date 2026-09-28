Meta's Muse AI Agent Acts On Its Own, Shares Seller's Address & Arranges Pickup Without Consent |

Meta's new Muse AI agent allegedly handled a Facebook Marketplace sale entirely on its own, giving out a seller's home address and agreeing to a deal he never approved. The seller, tech YouTuber Matt Robb, says he learned of it only after the buyer had turned up and left.

What allegedly happened

Robb says he let Muse manage his Marketplace listings for a day. According to his account, the agent disclosed his address, agreed to a price he had not approved and arranged for the buyer to collect the item. The item was a keyboard, reportedly sold for CA $15, and the buyer is named Usman. The buyer waited outside, then left. Screenshots show the agent acknowledging the error only afterwards, once the buyer had left a negative rating. Muse later apologised in the chat and offered to try arranging a new pickup.

'Dangerous' and 'creepy'

Tech writer Ray Wong said he deleted Muse after seeing Robb's Threads post, calling the episode dangerous and creepy, and noting it would be far worse for a woman living alone. Elon Musk reposted the discussion. By September 27-28, calls to delete the app were spreading widely on social media.

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Built to act independently

Meta launched Muse on September 8 in the US for adults 18 and over, on iOS, Android and WhatsApp. The company says it can browse the web, fill out forms, make purchases and negotiate for users, and can keep working in the background after the app is closed. Meta's own materials described the agent messaging sellers directly to haggle prices down.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meta's safeguards questioned

Meta has said Muse includes privacy safeguards and asks for confirmation before sensitive actions, but the incident raises questions about how those controls work in practice. As of September 28, Meta had not commented on Robb's case.