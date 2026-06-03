Meta Scales Back Employee Monitoring Tool After Staff Pushback; Option To Pause For 30 Minutes To Be Introduced

Meta | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Meta is reportedly pulling back on parts of its employee productivity tracking system after workers raised objections to the surveillance tool, according to an internal memo reviewed by The Information. The company will allow employees to pause the tracker for 30 minutes at a time and will permit certain staff members to apply for full exemptions from monitoring.

The rollback represents a notable concession by Meta leadership, which has spent the past year pushing hard on internal accountability measures under chief executive Mark Zuckerberg's self-described 'year of efficiency.'

What does the tracker do?

The tool, deployed internally at Meta, monitors employee activity and productivity data. While the company has not publicly detailed its full scope, sources familiar with the system said it logs work patterns and has been a source of significant unease among staff since its rollout.

SCOOP: Meta is scaling back elements of its employee tracking tool after staff raised concerns about it, according to an internal memo reviewed by The Information.



Employees will have the option to pause the tracker for 30 minutes at a time, and some staffers can now apply for… — Jyoti Mann (@jyoti_mann1) June 2, 2026

Employees were not happy

Employees raised concerns about the tool through internal channels, expressing discomfort with the level of surveillance it entailed. The reviewed memo signals that those concerns reached senior levels of the company and prompted a formal policy response rather than being quietly dismissed.

Under the revised policy, workers will have the ability to pause monitoring for 30-minute intervals, offering a limited window of privacy during the workday. Additionally, some employees can now formally apply for exemptions from the tracker entirely. It is not yet clear which categories of staff are eligible for exemption or what criteria Meta will use to evaluate those requests.

What Meta hasn't changed

The company has not scrapped the tracking program altogether. The changes are targeted and incremental, leaving the system largely in place while creating opt-out mechanisms at the margins. Meta has not issued a public statement on the matter.

Meta has been aggressively restructuring its workforce and internal culture since Zuckerberg declared 2023 a "year of efficiency," laying off more than 21,000 employees across two rounds of cuts. The company has since maintained a lean staffing philosophy and elevated internal performance expectations.

Employee monitoring tools have proliferated across Silicon Valley in the post-pandemic era as companies pushed remote and hybrid workers to return to office or justify productivity levels. Tools tracking keystrokes, active hours, and communications have drawn criticism from labour advocates and, increasingly, from workers themselves.