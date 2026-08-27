Meta Agrees To $17 Billion Settlement Over Teen Safety Lawsuit; Will Introduce 2-Hour Daily Usage Limit For Kids Under 18

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Meta has agreed to pay $17 billion to settle a landmark lawsuit brought by a coalition of state attorneys general, who accused the company of designing Instagram and Facebook to be addictive to children and teenagers, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office.

States allege compulsive-use design, cover-up

The lawsuit, filed in 2023 and led by California along with Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey, argued that Meta built and rolled out features that encouraged compulsive use among young people, harming their mental and physical health. The attorneys general further alleged that the company misled users, families and the public about the extent of these risks, and that it unlawfully collected data from children under 13, in violation of laws including the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. Trial in the case began on August 18 in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, with a coalition of 51 attorneys general eventually reaching the proposed settlement, which still requires court approval.

Payout structure and new restrictions for teens

Under the deal, Meta will pay states roughly $16 billion over ten years, with California alone expected to receive between $1.5 billion and $2.1 billion. Some conditions are structured to intensify if other platforms sign on to similar commitments. For instance, the payout ceiling and the restrictions on minors tighten if YouTube, TikTok and Snap adopt comparable measures. On the product side, Meta must introduce a default two-hour daily time limit for users under 18 across Facebook and Instagram, which can only be lifted with parental consent, along with a default overnight block between midnight and 6 am. That limit could shrink to one hour, and the overnight block could widen, if rival platforms fall in line.

Additional safeguards and oversight

The settlement also requires Meta to switch off notifications to under-18 users by default during nighttime hours and the school day, hide 'like' and reaction counts on posts by minors, ban cosmetic-surgery-style image filters for young users, and offer teens the option of a non-personalised feed that isn't algorithmically curated. Meta must strengthen its age-verification systems to detect underage users, expand parental supervision tools, and bring on an independent auditor with wide access to the company's information and resources. The company will also be barred by injunction from making further misleading statements about its safety features.

Meta denies wrongdoing, calls for rivals to follow suit

Meta did not admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement. Chief legal officer CJ Mahoney called the framework groundbreaking, saying it would help parents manage their children's platform access, but added that its impact depends on other social media companies adopting the same standards, a direct call for TikTok and YouTube to follow Meta's lead.