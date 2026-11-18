US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Says Washington Ready To Sell India 'As Much Energy As It Will Buy' Ahead Of Visit | Video | X / ruswar

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Washington has found no evidence that a run of high-profile outages across air travel, banking, email and other systems are connected to each other. He also said there is no sign that hackers, criminals or hostile states were behind any of them.

Marco Rubio's message from Manila

Speaking at a news conference in the Philippines, Rubio said the Microsoft incident had nothing to do with what happened at the FAA, and that the FAA problem was separate from the bank disruptions. He said each incident was distinct and had a different cause. Rubio acknowledged that people are anxious about the outages and said he wanted to be clear that the US is not under systemic attack. He added that the administration is "always on the lookout" for threats. Rubio is travelling in Asia with President Donald Trump.

The run of disruptions

Microsoft reported a worldwide outage last Thursday that hit services such as Outlook and Teams, and said it was a technical issue rather than malicious activity. The FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop the next day. It began at about 3:30 PM Eastern on 13 November and was lifted at 8:15 PM. Several large banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and U.S. Bank, saw outages. 150 United Airlines flights were delayed on Monday. The NSA confirmed that an internal network it uses for classified communications went down on Tuesday. The NSA described it as 'temporary degradation' during routine maintenance and said its capabilities remained operational. Apple also had an outage on Tuesday, which the company attributed to an internal update and said was not a cyberattack.

Why Rubio says it feels like a wave

Rubio said the more technology is woven into everyday life, the more its vulnerabilities become real, and that every major economy faces the same challenge. He said outages are now reported very quickly because companies acknowledge problems fast while they work on fixes. Asked whether artificial intelligence played a role, he declined to speculate and said every incident is unique. He referred questions about individual incidents to the companies involved.

Other officials back the line

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told CNBC he could say "with complete certainty" that the US is not under attack, and that there is no cyber threat. Trump also played down the incidents in Manila, saying that things like this happen to big and powerful players. Democratic Senator Mark Warner, vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said there is no indication the incidents were attacks.