Man Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Molotov Cocktail At OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's Residence

A man has been arrested for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at the residence of Sam Altman, the chief executive of OpenAI, in San Francisco, the company said.

According to multiple reports, the incident took place at around 4:00 am on Friday when an unidentified individual hurled an incendiary device at Altman’s home.

The device reportedly caused a fire at the exterior gate of the property before the suspect fled the scene. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Police responded to the situation following a “fire investigation” alert and began searching for the suspect. About an hour later, authorities received another call regarding a man allegedly threatening to set fire to a building near OpenAI’s headquarters in the Mission Bay area.

Officers identified the individual as the same suspect involved in the earlier attack at Altman’s residence and took him into custody.

The accused, reportedly a 20-year-old male, has been arrested, while details regarding charges and motive remain unclear.

OpenAI confirmed the incident in an official statement, saying that both the attack on Altman’s home and the threats made near its headquarters were being investigated in coordination with law enforcement agencies.

The company also assured that there was no immediate threat to its employees or operations.

“We deeply appreciate how quickly authorities responded and helped ensure everyone’s safety,” the company said, adding that it is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Following the incident, security has been heightened around OpenAI’s offices in San Francisco, with increased police presence reported in the area.

The attack comes at a time when artificial intelligence companies, including OpenAI, are facing growing public scrutiny and debate over the rapid advancement of AI technologies. However, officials have not yet confirmed whether the incident is linked to any broader concerns or motivations.

Authorities are continuing their investigation, and further details are expected as the case develops.