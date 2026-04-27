MakeMyTrip Introduces Online Pre-Booking Of Duty-Free Products For International Travellers: Here's How It Works

In a first-of-its-kind move, MakeMyTrip and Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) have joined hands to launch an online duty-free pre-booking service, allowing passengers to browse, select and pay for duty-free products before they even leave home.

MakeMyTrip and AAHL have introduced this duty-free pre-booking service for international travellers, available for both departure and arrival journeys.

The service allows travellers to browse more than 14,000 products across 100-plus brands spanning 10+ product categories, all through the MakeMyTrip app and mobile web platform. Shoppers can pre-book their preferred products at the trip-planning stage itself, with access to online-exclusive offers not available at airport counters, and then collect their purchases at AAHL-managed airports.

This collaboration gives international travellers the ability to plan smarter, make informed choices, and save more, simply by booking duty-free purchases in advance," Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip said.

How does it work?

The process is straightforward. Eligible international travellers, whether departing or arriving, can open the MakeMyTrip app or mobile website, browse the duty-free catalogue, select their preferred products and complete the booking in advance. At the airport, they simply pick up their pre-booked items at the designated duty-free collection points at any AAHL-managed airport.

The rollout of the feature is gradual and is live for select airports only. AAHL currently operates duty-free outlets across six major airports: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram. The pre-booking service will be rolled out at all AAHL-managed airports, with additional services and categories to be introduced in phases.