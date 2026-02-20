Major Cybercrime Crackdown In Jharkhand: 57 Arrested In Coordinated Police Operation Across North Chotanagpur

Jharkhand Police launch a large-scale cybercrime operation leading to multiple arrests and seizure of electronic evidence across districts | Representational Image

Ranchi, Feb 20: In a major drive against cybercrime, Jharkhand Police arrested 57 accused during a special operation across the North Chotanagpur region, officials said on Friday.

Coordinated raids across multiple districts

The action was carried out on the instructions of Inspector General Sunil Bhaskar, with coordinated raids conducted in multiple districts.

The operation focused on suspicious mobile numbers identified through the police’s "Pratibimba" app, which provides technical assistance in tracking and verifying numbers linked to cyber fraud activities.

15 cases registered during verification drive

Police said that between October 1, 2025, and February 16, 2026, a total of 15 cybercrime cases were registered following verification and investigation of flagged mobile numbers.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were involved in making fraudulent phone calls posing as officials, banking- and ATM-related fraud, OTP-based scams, and online transaction fraud.

Officials said several of those arrested were part of an organised cyber fraud network operating across different districts in the region.

Electronic gadgets, cash seized during raids

During the raids, police recovered electronic gadgets, banking instruments, and incriminating documents. The seized items include 132 mobile phones, 168 SIM cards, 31 ATM cards, 7 bank passbooks, 3 bank cheque books, 23 registers and notebooks containing transaction records, and WhatsApp chat data used for coordinating fraud activities.

Police also recovered Rs 4.67 lakh in cash during the operation.

Investigators found that some of the accused were operating bank accounts and SIM cards using forged documents or identity papers belonging to others.

Forged identity documents recovered

Among the recovered identity documents were 3 Aadhaar cards, 8 PAN cards, 1 labour card, 1 voter ID card, and 1 driving licence.

Three four-wheelers and seven two-wheelers used by the network were also seized.

Police vow continued action

Officials said the "Pratibimba" app played a crucial role in identifying and verifying suspicious numbers, enabling police to act swiftly and arrest a large number of accused within a short period.

The Inspector General said the campaign to curb cybercrime in the region will continue with intensified monitoring and further operations.

Police have urged citizens not to share OTPs, banking details, or click on suspicious links, and to immediately report any cyber fraud to the nearest police station or the cybercrime helpline.

