LPG Crisis: Zoho Asks Staff To Work From Home For Two Weeks Starting March 16

Zoho's Founder Sridhar Vembu | X @np_nationpress

Zoho Corporation has instructed the majority of its employees to work from home for two weeks beginning March 16, citing operational challenges tied to the ongoing fuel-supply crisis. The decision was communicated via an internal mail to staff, first reported by HR publication HRKatha.

All employees not part of business-critical functions have been encouraged to work remotely during this period. Those in essential or critical operational roles have been asked to coordinate directly with their managers regarding office attendance.

On-ground conditions for office goers

For employees who must come in, workplace facilities will remain operational, though with limited services - office cafeterias, for instance, will run with a restricted menu during this period.

The move is linked to broader disruptions in fuel availability across parts of the country. The supply disruption has been connected to the ongoing war-related global energy situation, which has affected the availability of LPG and other fuels in several regions - raising logistical concerns for daily commuters. Notably, Infosys also recently advised its Pune employees to bring meals from home owing to LPG supply constraints, reflecting an industry-wide response to the crisis.

Zoho reportedly said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and share further updates with its workforce as circumstances evolve. The company has not indicated whether the two-week period may be extended.