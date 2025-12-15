Leopard Sightings In Pune! IT Firm Cognizant Issues Safety Alert To All Employees | Pinterest

Multinational IT firm Cognizant has issued an internal safety advisory to employees at its Pune offices following increased leopard sightings across multiple areas including Hinjawadi, Nigdi, Hadapsar, Phursungi, and near office campuses.

The advisory, circulated to employees this week, warns associates to avoid certain campus areas during late evenings, nights, and early mornings, and recommends using office transport or carpooling instead of walking through isolated stretches.

The alert comes as Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad face alarmingly frequent leopard encounters, with officials estimating around 25 leopards within municipal limits. Cognizant's main Pune facility is located in Hinjawadi Phase 3, one of the areas experiencing regular sightings.

The Federation of IT Employee Trade Unions (FITE), which shared the Cognizant advisory publicly, has called on all IT companies and authorities to prioritise employee safety with adequate security measures and transport arrangements.

Congizant sends email advisory to all employees

The company's advisory specifically mentions avoiding its CDC Campus Phase 2 during 'silent hours' and instructs employees to stick to well-lit, populated routes. It also provides encounter protocols - maintaining eye contact while backing away slowly, making oneself appear larger, and immediately alerting security.

Forest officials attribute the human-wildlife conflict to rapid urbanisation, as concrete structures replace natural habitats, forcing leopards to navigate densely residential areas in search of food and territory.

Recent incidents have heightened concerns across Pune's IT corridor. A leopard was sighted inside Sindh Society in Aundh in early morning hours, triggering large-scale search operations. Another was spotted in Bavdhan near NDA Pashan Main Road, while Savitribai Phule Pune University conducted an urgent awareness workshop after a sighting near campus.

Forest department officials have urged citizens to avoid spreading unverified information, particularly AI-generated images that have been circulating on social media, which hamper genuine response efforts.

The advisory reflects growing safety concerns for the thousands of IT professionals working in Pune's tech hubs, many of whom travel during early morning or late evening hours.