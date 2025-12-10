Lava Play Max With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC Launched In India, Priced Starting At ₹12,999

Lava Play Max smartphone has launched in India. The device is a budgeted option, priced under Rs. 15,000. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The phone comes in two colour options and has a 50-megapixel rear camera setup as well. Lava also offers nationwide free service-at-home support with this device.

Lava Play Max price in India

The new Lava Play Max is available in two configurations – the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 12,999, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 14,999. The handset is now rolling out across Lava's retail outlets and is available in Deccan Black and Himalayan White colourways.

Lava Play Max specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Lava Play Max offers IP54 certification, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and dual-SIM support. The phone features a 6.72-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (4nm) octa-core SoC (up to 2.5GHz), paired with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU for efficient, lag-free performance. There is 6GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. Both variants support up to 8GB virtual RAM expansion and storage extendable via microSD up to 1TB

As for camera, the Lava Play Max features a 50-megapixel rear sensor with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and 4K video at 30fps. There is also an 8-megapixel front camera for crisp selfies and calls. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 15 out-of-the-box. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, and multi-GNSS support (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS).