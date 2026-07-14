Kerala-Rooted Astronaut Anil Menon Set For NASA Space Mission

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Kerala will have another moment of pride when NASA astronaut Dr. Anil Menon, whose family traces its roots to Ottapalam in Palakkad district, blasts off to the International Space Station aboard the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft.

The launch is scheduled for 8.17 p.m. IST from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, marking the beginning of an eight-month mission that will conclude with the crew's return to Earth in April next year.

Dr Menon, the son of Shankaran Menon of Ottapalam and Elizabeth Samoylenko of Ukraine, has excelled in every field he has entered, as a physician, mechanical engineer, US Space Force flight surgeon and pilot before earning his place in NASA's astronaut corps.

His first spaceflight is expected to play a key role in research into the medical challenges of long-duration human space travel, findings that will help shape future missions beyond low Earth orbit.

He will travel alongside Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, who will undertake a series of scientific experiments aboard the International Space Station.

Hours before liftoff, Menon shared his excitement on Instagram, saying he was ready for the mission and expressing gratitude to NASA, his family and friends for their unwavering support.

For Palakkad, Menon's journey adds yet another illustrious chapter to the district's remarkable legacy of producing personalities who have left an indelible mark on India and the world.

The district has been home to towering figures across politics, culture and public life, including legendary actor politician and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran, diplomat, author and parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor, whose family has roots in Palakkad, and Kalamandalam Ramankutty Nair, one of Kathakali's greatest exponents and former Principal of the Kerala Kalamandalam.

Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, an Air Commodore and flight instructor with the Indian Air Force and 'Gaganyatri (astronaut)' with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), also hails from Palakkad.

With Anil Menon now preparing to leave Earth for space, Palakkad's long tradition of producing achievers has reached yet another milestone, this time, quite literally, beyond the skies.