Kanpur Man Claims He Found A Dog's Leg In His Zomato Biryani Order: Video Goes Viral

A disturbing claim out of Kanpur has gone viral on social media after a customer alleged he found what appeared to be a dog's leg inside a biryani order placed on food delivery platform Zomato.

In a 28-second clip shared on X and tagged directly at Zomato, the customer zoomed in on a suspicious piece of meat nestled among the rice, insisting its shape closely resembled a dog's paw rather than chicken or mutton. The video, posted on X, racked up views rapidly and set off a storm of reactions online.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Internet Reacts

Comments ranged from genuine horror to dark humour - with users coining terms like "kutta biryani" - while others raised pointed questions about the customer himself, noting he appeared to have eaten half the order before making the discovery. Several viewers were quick to blame the restaurant rather than the delivery platform, reigniting the debate around where accountability lies in India's aggregator-led food delivery model.

How is this Zomato’s fault? They’re just the delivery platform. — Ministry of Replies & Memes (@MinistryOfMemer) March 12, 2026

That person to Zomato be like: pic.twitter.com/JJ4p8jllIP — The Cricket Dugout (@TheCricDugout) March 12, 2026

From my experience in hotel industry, Avoid eating any meat from outside other than chicken. Only chicken can’t be faked. — c p Shekhawat (@cooking_dreams) March 12, 2026

Critically, neither Zomato nor local authorities have responded to the video, and the claim has not been independently verified. The identity of the restaurant involved has also not been confirmed. Food safety experts and consumer advocates have previously flagged that viral food contamination claims can sometimes be misleading, and due process - including forensic or laboratory verification - is essential before conclusions are drawn.

Zomato and local food safety authorities are yet to issue any statement.