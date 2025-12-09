Jolla Phone With Privacy-Centric Features, Sailfish OS Launched: Pre-Orders Surpass Target

Finnish technology firm Jolla has re-entered the smartphone market with the launch of its latest device, simply named the Jolla Phone. The handset, which runs on the company's proprietary Sailfish OS, emphasises user privacy and compatibility with Android apps without relying on the Android operating system. Pre-orders for the device opened on December 8 and have already exceeded the threshold required for production.

The new Jolla Phone draws inspiration from the company's original 2013 model, reviving elements of its Scandinavian design while incorporating modern hardware. Jolla, known for developing Sailfish OS as an alternative to mainstream mobile platforms, positions the device as a privacy-focused option in an increasingly data-driven market. Production will proceed only if at least 2,000 pre-order units are confirmed by January 4, a milestone that was reached within 24 hours of the announcement, with figures standing at over 2,550 reservations.

Jolla Phone: Price in India and availability

The Jolla Phone is available for pre-order exclusively through the company's official website, targeting customers in EU countries, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Switzerland. A refundable deposit of €99 (approximately Rs 8,800) secures a reservation, with the full pre-order price set at €499 (approximately Rs 44,300), inclusive of local VAT. Once in full production, the retail price is anticipated to range between €599 (approximately Rs 53,200) and €699 (approximately Rs 62,100).

Deliveries are scheduled for the latter half of the first quarter of 2026, assuming the pre-order goal is met. Jolla has noted that final specifications may be subject to minor adjustments during manufacturing.

The device will be offered in three colour variants: Kaamos Black, Snow White, and The Orange. Early pre-order buyers will receive an exclusive edition back cover as part of the package.

What makes the Jolla Phone different from other smartphones?

At the core of the Jolla Phone's appeal is its commitment to privacy, exemplified by a physical switch on the left side that allows users to disable hardware components including the microphone, Bluetooth, camera, and even Android app functionalities at the circuit level. Additional features include an RGB notification LED for alerts, a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power key, and support for global roaming. The battery is also user-replaceable, a rarity in contemporary smartphones.

The Jolla Phone operates on Sailfish OS 5, a Linux-based platform that Jolla describes as independent from major ecosystems like Google. The OS includes no built-in trackers or background data collection and eschews Google Play Services. Users can run Android applications via the integrated Jolla AppSupport layer, with the option to disable these components entirely through the privacy switch. Jolla commits to at least five years of software updates for the device.

Jolla Phone specifications

The handset is equipped with a 6.36-inch full-HD AMOLED display boasting a pixel density of around 390ppi and a 20:9 aspect ratio, safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass. Powering the device is an unspecified MediaTek chipset with 5G capabilities, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD.

On the camera front, it features a dual rear setup comprising a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, alongside an unspecified front-facing wide-angle camera for selfies. The battery capacity stands at approximately 5,500mAh, though charging speeds have not been disclosed. Connectivity options encompass 5G and 4G networks, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC.