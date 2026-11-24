'It's A Threat To Lose Him': Trump Says He 'Convinced' Nvidia's Board To Reinstate Jensen Huang As CEO, Adds ' | X - YourAnonCentral

President Donald Trump has claimed direct credit for Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO. In a phone interview with CNBC's Eamon Javers, he said he spoke to the board and "convinced them". His remarks follow a Semafor report that Trump dialed into Nvidia's Sunday board meeting to argue for the reinstatement.

Trump said directors asked for assurance on the national security question. By his account, he gave them assurances "with everything we know", and he said the administration knows a lot. He added that once the deal was done he called Huang and told him only to work hard.

'A threat to lose him'

Asked about the national security concerns around Huang's affair with a woman suspected by US officials of being a Chinese intelligence asset, Trump turned the question around. People ask whether having him is a threat, he said, but "it's a threat to lose him."

On CNBC he went further, saying Huang could board a plane to China and get whatever he wanted there. He also said Huang "did nothing wrong", and that the board had acted responsibly. Beijing denies the espionage allegation.

'Sex sells, fellas'

In a separate CNBC appearance, on Squawk on the Street, Trump was asked about Nvidia's prospects with Huang back. He said Huang had apologised for an "unfortunate" indiscretion, and that it had probably lifted his profile because "sex sells, fellas." He repeated the line, and Axios reported he predicted the scandal could prove a "net positive" for the CEO.

The Truth Social image

Shortly afterwards Trump posted an AI-altered image on Truth Social. It puts Huang in the place of Trump in the 2024 Butler, Pennsylvania, post-shooting photograph, with a bloodied face and a red bra held aloft where the fist was. An Nvidia flag replaces the American one. Nvidia's stock rose 30% on Monday, Semafor reported.

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White House and Congress

Semafor reported that Vice President JD Vance was also involved, and that the pitch to Trump and Vance cast Huang as a defender of open-source AI. Republican Sen. John Curtis questioned the basis for the claim that Huang poses no security risk. Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren called the decision "reckless". Huang is due to face lawmakers behind closed doors on December 1, and the Justice Department continues to investigate Megaspeed, Supermicro and Nvidia.

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