ISRO preparing to launch 36 OneWeb satellites this month

ISRO preparing to launch 36 OneWeb satellite this month | PTI Photo ISRO (PTI4_27_2016_000221B)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing its Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III (GSLV MkIII) rocket for launching 36 satellites of OneWeb by the end of this month. This will be the first time that an Indian rocket will be ferrying a payload of about six tonnes.

ISRO is yet to confirm the final launch date of their third big mission this year.

GSLV MkIII is a three stage rocket with the first stage fired by solid fuel, the second by liquid fuel and the third is the cryogenic engine and this is its first commercial launch. With a lift-off mass of 640 ton it was designed to carry four tonne satellites into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) and about 10 tons to Low Earth Orbit (LEO). This is also the first time GSLV MkIII or its variants is being used to launch satellites in LEO.

These 36 satellites have already undergone a successful health check up and have been integrated with the dispenser unit. Now the cryogenic stage will be stacked on the second stage and the integration of heat shield or payload fairing with the 36 satellites will happen, said ISRO.

ISRO also added that two solid fuel fired booster motors have been strapped on to the liquid fuel powered second stage at the second launch pad at the rocket port in Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

The NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) the commercial arm of ISRO has signed two contracts with OneWeb for launching their broadband communication satellites in low earth orbit. Another set of 36 satellites from OneWeb is planned to be put into orbit in January 2023.

This is the first time that OneWeb is using an Indian rocket to put its satellites into orbit and with this launch, they will have more than 70 per cent of its planned Gen 1 LEO constellation in orbit. The company is a joint venture between India Bharti Global and the UK government and they are planning to have a constellation of 650 satellites in LEO to offer communication services.

With Inputs from IANS