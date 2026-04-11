Is OnePlus Developing Gaming Device: What We Know So Far

OnePlus is reportedly working to enter the handheld gaming segment, with leaked renders hinting at a dedicated gaming device to compete with products like Valve’s Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally.

According to a report by Business Standard, the renders showcase a device with a design similar to existing handheld consoles, featuring a large central display flanked by gaming controls on both sides.

The layout includes dual joysticks, a D-pad, action buttons, and trigger buttons, indicating a full-fledged gaming-focused hardware setup.

The device appears to run on Android, suggesting that it could support a wide range of mobile games as well as cloud gaming services. This would allow users to access platforms such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now, expanding its usability beyond traditional mobile gaming.

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While OnePlus has not officially confirmed the device, the leaked visuals suggest that the company is exploring new product categories beyond smartphones and wearables.

The move aligns with a broader industry trend, where smartphone brands are increasingly venturing into gaming hardware to tap into the growing gaming market.

In terms of design, the handheld seems to adopt an ergonomic form factor, aimed at prolonged gaming sessions. The placement of controls and grips suggests a focus on comfort and usability, similar to established gaming handhelds.

The report also indicates that the device could feature high refresh rate display capabilities, although exact specifications remain unclear.

This would enhance the gaming experience by offering smoother visuals and reduced latency.

OnePlus has previously focused on performance-oriented smartphones, often highlighting gaming capabilities such as fast processors, cooling systems, and high refresh rate screens. A dedicated gaming handheld would be a natural extension of this strategy.

However, details regarding pricing, launch timeline, and availability are still unknown. It also remains to be seen whether the company will position the device as a premium offering or target a more affordable segment.

If launched, the OnePlus gaming handheld could intensify competition in the portable gaming space, which has seen renewed interest in recent years.