iQOO Neo 11 Ultra With Dimensity 9500M Chipset & 9,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

iQOO has launched the Neo 11 Ultra in China, equipping the smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500M chipset, a 9,100mAh battery with 100W fast charging, and a 6.83-inch 2K AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The phone carries a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation and up to 20x optical zoom, along with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra price

The iQOO Neo 11 Ultra is priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the base 12GB+256GB variant, while the 16GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB and 16GB+512GB variants are priced at CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 58,000), CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 61,000) and CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 66,000), respectively. The phone is currently sold in China in Chi Guangbai, Riding the Wind and Shadow Black colour options, translated from Chinese.

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra specifications

The dual-SIM iQOO Neo 11 Ultra runs OriginOS 6, based on Android 16, and features a 6.83-inch 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 144Hz refresh rate, and a 94.88 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500M processor built on a 3nm process, with one core clocked at up to 4.21GHz, three cores at up to 3.5GHz, and four cores at up to 2.7GHz. The chipset is paired with an ARM G1-Ultra GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

For imaging, the phone has a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700V main sensor with optical image stabilisation, an f/1.88 aperture and up to 20x optical zoom, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is a 16-megapixel unit with an f/2.45 aperture. The device carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Sensor options include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, physical gyroscope, electronic compass, colour-temperature sensor, flashlight sensor, infrared remote-control sensor, and an X-axis linear motor. The phone has a 3D fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and supports Face Wake facial recognition. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, a USB Type-C port, OTG, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, and A-GPS.

The iQOO Neo 11 Ultra is fitted with a 9,100mAh battery supporting 100W wired charging and OTG reverse charging, and is claimed to deliver up to 36.5 days of 4G single-SIM standby time or up to 33.5 hours of 4G VoLTE talk time. It measures 163.42x75.88x8.60mm and weighs 225 grams.