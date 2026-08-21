iPhone Ultra: What Can You Expect From Apple's First Foldable Phone?

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Apple is finally entering the foldable phone segment, years after rivals like Samsung established themselves in the category. The device, widely expected to be branded the iPhone Ultra, marks a significant shift for the company as it adapts its design philosophy to a folding form factor for the first time. With Samsung already on its eighth-generation Galaxy Fold and other brands competing aggressively in the space, Apple's foldable debut is expected to be one of the most closely watched product launches of the year.

iPhone Ultra: Design expectations

The iPhone Ultra is widely tipped to follow a book-style folding format, similar to the recently unveiled Galaxy Z Fold 8 as well as first-generation folding devices from Google and Microsoft. Reports suggest Apple will aim for a sleeker profile than these devices, drawing design cues from the iPhone Air rather than opting for a chunkier build. The crease along the folding display is expected to be a key area of focus, with Apple reportedly relying on Samsung's panel expertise to minimise or potentially eliminate the crease altogether, an achievement most foldable makers have struggled to fully deliver despite improvements to hinge mechanisms.

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iPhone Ultra: Pricing

The iPhone Ultra is rumoured to start at more than $2,000, which converts to roughly Rs. 1.96 lakh, making it the most expensive iPhone model to date and pricier than the iPhone 18 Pro Max. It is not yet confirmed whether or when the device will be officially launched in India, though the steep pricing has already drawn attention given how far it sits above the standard iPhone 18 Pro lineup, which is expected to start at around Rs 1.45 lakh in the country.

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iPhone Ultra: Launch and availability

The iPhone Ultra is expected to be unveiled in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series. However, widespread availability may take longer, with supply constraints anticipated as Apple works to meet what analysts estimate could be demand of around 10 million units. Some regions are already expected to face delays in getting the device, and given the pricing involved, the rollout could mirror the limited, staggered availability Apple adopted for the Vision Pro. It is reported that the foldable will initially only be available in the US, and other regions will see a trickled rollout all the way into 2027.

iPhone Ultra: Leaked specifications

On the hardware front, the iPhone Ultra is expected to be powered by Apple's new 2nm A20 Pro chipset, the same processor likely to feature in the iPhone 18 Pro models. Leaks suggest at least 12GB of RAM to support the demands of a triple-screen setup along with Apple's AI features. The device may also mark the return of Touch ID, and is rumoured to house a 5,500mAh battery, notably larger than what current Samsung foldables offer.