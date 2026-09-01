iPhone Ultra, Apple's First Foldable, To Launch Next Week: Here's How It May Be Different Than The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 | X

Apple is set to host its 'Surprise and shine' event on September 9, where the company is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. But the bigger talking point could be the company's first-ever foldable phone, expected to carry the iPhone Ultra branding. Reports suggest the device will sport a passport-style form factor, placing it in direct competition with Samsung's recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 8. Leaks have been aplenty, running up to the launch, and we do a quick comparison with the Samsung competitor, to see how it holds up.

iPhone Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Price In India

Pricing leaks suggest the iPhone Ultra could debut in India anywhere between Rs. 1,90,000 and Rs. 2,50,000. That would place it above the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which currently retails between Rs. 1,79,999 and Rs. 2,39,999 in the country.

iPhone Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Display

The iPhone Ultra is tipped to come with a 7.8-inch main display and a 5.5-inch outer screen. The Galaxy Z Fold 8, by comparison, offers a slightly smaller 7.6-inch inner display alongside a matching 5.5-inch cover screen.

iPhone Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Processor and Battery

On performance, the iPhone Ultra is rumoured to run on Apple's upcoming A20 Pro chip, paired with a 4,883mAh battery. Samsung's foldable, on the other hand, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and houses a 4,800mAh dual battery setup.

iPhone Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Camera

Apple's foldable is expected to house a 48-megapixel dual rear camera system, with an 18-megapixel front camera duplicated across both the cover and inner displays for selfies and video calls. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 counters with a higher-resolution 50-megapixel dual rear setup, though its selfie cameras are more modest - 10-megapixel units on each screen.

With Apple's event just over a week away, official confirmation on specifications and pricing is expected soon. All of the mentioned specs and pricing are based on rumours and should be taken with a grain of salt.