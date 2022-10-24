iPhone owners report bugs after iOS update causes Face ID issues

Apple CEO Tim Cook introducing the iPhone 6s during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California on September 9, 2015. | AFP PHOTO/JOSH EDELSON

Some iPhone customers have reported another iOS bug that stops Face ID functioning after upgrading to iOS 15.7.1. According to MacRumours, there were issues with resetting Face ID on Apple devices.

Everytime users tried to use the iPhone's face recognition a message sayin the "Facial ID not available" appeared. As per reports the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro are the most affected but other iPhones may have been affected too.

Some iPad Pro users are also facing the issue after updating to iOS 15.7.1

Despite many complaints from iPhone users Apple is yet to acknowledge this bug and release a patch.

iPhone 6, 6s, iPhone SE 1st gen, iPod touch 7th gen, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus, work on iOS 15.

The tech giant has released iOS 16.1 to address the bugs in the previous version it helped improve stability and also incorporate a few new functions. iOS 16 also bought back battery percentage newer iPhones.

iOS 16 can be used with any iPhone model from the iPhone 8 and above. To check whether it's available go to settings and then select general and software update.