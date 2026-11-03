'iPhone Duo Units Are Constrained As Of Today': Apple CEO John Ternus Says Demand Is Outrunning Supply

iPhone Duo |

Apple is finding it hard to keep pace with orders for the iPhone Duo, its first foldable phone, CEO John Ternus has acknowledged. The device went on sale on October 23, following a month-long preview, and early buyer interest has left the company short of units.

Apple's fourth-quarter FY2026 earnings on November 2, Ternus said the Duo remains supply-constrained and that Apple cannot yet predict when availability will match demand. "Duo is constrained as of today," he told the news agency, adding that production is ramping up but the company still has no estimate of when it will have enough stock.

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Supply gap with no end date

The shortage comes at a time when Apple's finances are otherwise in good shape. The company reported strong year-on-year growth for the quarter, but the foldable's supply picture remains unresolved. For buyers, that means waiting longer for delivery, with no firm date from Apple on when delays will ease.

Display complaints add to Apple's challenges

Apple is also dealing with complaints about the Duo's inner screen. Ternus said only a small share of devices have been affected, that Apple has taken back the faulty units, and that eligible customers are being given replacements. Last week, Apple had acknowledged the display reports and asked affected users to contact AppleCare.

The screen complaints add to the pressure on Apple as it introduces its first foldable to the market.

Revenue rises to $114.5 billion

Apple's quarterly revenue came in at $114.5 billion, up from $102.5 billion in the same period last year. Profit increased to $30.7 billion from $27.5 billion, and gross margin widened to 47.9 percent from 47.2 percent. The quarter also included new iPhone launches, progress on Siri's AI upgrades and changes in the company's leadership.

Services hits a new high

Apple logged record revenue from iPhone sales and from its Services arm, along with record earnings per share. Services, which spans the App Store, Apple Music, iCloud and Apple TV+, delivered its highest quarterly revenue to date. Taken together, the numbers show a solid quarter for Apple, even as the iPhone Duo's supply limits remain unresolved.