iPhone 17e May Launch On March 4; Low-Cost MacBook & New iPads May Be Unveiled Too: 5 Devices Expected

Apple appears to be gearing up for one of its most product-dense launch weeks in recent memory. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Cupertino giant is planning what it is calling a 'special Apple experience' - a three-day showcase beginning March 2 and culminating on March 4, with hands-on sessions expected in London, New York, and Shanghai. Apple, for its part, has not confirmed any event, and its silence has only amplified the speculation.

If the reports prove accurate, customers and investors could be looking at simultaneous updates across Apple's iPhone, iPad, Mac, and accessories lines- a rare convergence that insiders say has been quietly in motion for months. The iPhone 17e may be the headliner.

Apple may host a three-day experience, not a traditional keynote

Unlike Apple's typically polished invite-only keynote events held at its Apple Park campus in Cupertino, this reported gathering appears structured differently. Gurman's account describes the March event as a multi-city, multi-day affair designed to let attendees experience new products first-hand. Whether Apple will broadcast a pre-recorded video announcement alongside the in-person events - as it has done in recent years - remains unclear.

The unusual format has led some analysts to speculate that Apple may be experimenting with a more distributed launch model, particularly as it continues expanding its retail presence and global brand experiential strategy.

Apple is likely to announce a range of products

Gurman has indicated that at least five new products are being readied for the week. Here is a breakdown of what is expected, though none of these launches have been confirmed by Apple:

iPhone 17e -Apple's next affordable iPhone. Rumoured to feature the C1X modem, MagSafe charging, and a similar design to its predecessor.

Budget MacBook ($599) - Powered by the A18 Pro chip. Sub-$1,000 pricing. Display slightly under 13 inches. Aimed at first-time Mac buyers.

MacBook Air (M5) - Expected chip upgrade to Apple's M5. Minor design tweaks rather than a full overhaul.

MacBook Pro (M5 Pro/Max) - Pro-tier update with M5 Pro and M5 Max variants. Targeted at professional users.

iPad Air (M4) - Chip refresh expected. The M4 would bring the Air closer in performance to the iPad Pro.

iPad (A18) - Entry-level iPad updated with Apple's A18 processor. Incremental refinements anticipated.

What else could Apple announce?

Beyond the core device launches, Gurman noted that Apple could surprise attendees with additional hardware and software announcements. Among the more speculative possibilities are a second-generation Studio Display, a Mac Studio updated with the M5 Max or M5 Ultra chip, and potential software refinements to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. Apple has historically used its spring events to preview features and updates ahead of its Worldwide Developers Conference, typically held in June.

Why the silence from Apple?

Apple's refusal to acknowledge the reported event is consistent with its long-standing practice of keeping product plans tightly under wraps until it is ready to announce on its own terms. The company rarely responds to media speculation, and its communications team is not expected to confirm or deny any event ahead of an official invitation - if one is sent at all. Some Apple launches in recent years have been announced with little advance notice, relying on press releases and online video rather than traditional invitation-based events.

For now, March 4 remains a date circled in pencil, not ink. But if Gurman's track record holds - and it usually does - Apple's spring surprise may be closer than the calendar suggests.