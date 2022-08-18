iPhone 14 series launch event likely to be held on September 7

Apple iPhone 14 series launch event has been tipped in a new report by Bloomberg. The company is known for announcing in the first half of September each year. According to the publication, the iPhone 14 series will be unveiled on September 7, 2022.

iPhone 14 series launch date

Even reliable tipsters such as Max Weinbach and @ihacktu have claimed that the iPhone 14 lineup will debut on September 7. The new report claims that it will be available for purchase starting on September 16. At present, there is no information available on India-specific information on the purchase date.

iPhone 14 series rumours

Unlike the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 14 lineup will not include a “mini” branded model. The series is expected to feature four models, such as the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both the Pro models will feature a 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch OLED ProMotion display, respectively.

Only the Pro models will support a new display featuring a punch-hole and a pill-shaped cutout. In addition, these devices will have support for Always-On Display functionality and a 1Hz -120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 14 and 14 Max will feature a 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch OLED screen, respectively. It will continue to feature a notch display like the iPhone 13 series.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will come equipped with the upcoming Apple A16 Bionic chip and LPDDR5 RAM. The Pro model will pack a 3,200mAh battery, while the Pro Max will be equipped with a 4,323mAh battery.

The non-Pro models will be powered by last year’s Apple A15 Bionic SoC and LPDDR4x RAM. The iPhone 14 will house a 3,279mAh battery, whereas the 14 Max will draw power from a 4,324mAh battery. The Pro models will be made available in four storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The entire lineup will come preloaded with iOS 16.

The iPhone 14 series is expected to feature an autofocus-enabled selfie camera. The iPhone 14 and 14 Max will have a dual-camera setup featuring an OIS-assisted 12-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have an OIS-enabled 48-megapixel triple camera unit with support for 8K video recording.

