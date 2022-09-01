iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max display cutouts to show privacy indicators

The iPhone 14 series will be announced on September 7, 2022. Since 2018, iPhones have been sporting notched displays. Multiple reports have revealed that Apple will offer a new display design on the iPhone 14 series. A new report by 9to5Mac states that the redesigned display cutouts on the Pro model will show privacy indicators.

iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max to sport new display design

According to reports, the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will continue to sport notched displays like the iPhone 13 series, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature redesigned screens. To be precise, the displays of the iPhone 14 Pro models will have a punch-hole and a pill-shaped cutout as shown in the mock image above.

iPhone 14 Pro series display cutout to show camera and microphone indicators

The new report reveals that the display area between the two cutouts will be bridged by software to appear like a single pill-shaped cutout. Apple will reportedly use this space to show privacy indicators for the microphone and camera. The currently available iPhones show a small orange dot on the right side of the display notch when an app uses a microphone. A green dot appears when the iPhone’s camera is used by an app.

These indicators are likely to be placed inside the pill-shaped cutout on the iPhone 14 Pro models. At present, an iPhone can have either an orange or green dot even when the microphone and camera are in use. When an app uses the microphone or camera, it's likely that both lights will show on the bigger pill at the same time.

The expanded cutout can function as a regular screen while watching videos, playing games, or receiving notifications. The display area beneath the two cutouts will have complex sensors for Face ID.