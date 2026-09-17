iOS 27 Bug Can Freeze Your iPhone: Here's The Fix

iOS 27 Rollout: Everything You Need To Do Before Updating This Monday | Pinterest

Apple has rolled out iOS 27 globally with a fresh Siri AI experience, redesigned interface elements, and a host of new features, but users are already reporting a glitch that can temporarily render an iPhone unresponsive. Multiple reports on social media point to a specific swipe sequence between Notification Centre and Control Centre that appears to trigger the issue.

What triggers the freeze

According to user reports, the bug starts from the Home Screen when a user swipes down from the top left corner to open Notification Centre. If a second swipe down from the top right corner to bring up Control Centre follows almost immediately, before the first animation finishes, the glitch can be triggered. This means the issue depends on hitting a narrow timing window between the two gestures, which is likely why it isn't showing up for every user on every attempt.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

How the bug affects the iPhone

Once triggered, closing the Control Centre can leave the iPhone difficult to use. The Camera and Torch shortcut buttons may appear visually stuck at the top of the display, swiping between Home Screen pages can stop registering, and touch inputs within apps may fail to respond correctly. In some cases, even the standard power-off screen becomes unresponsive, leaving users unable to shut down the phone through the normal interface. Importantly, the bug does not appear to cause any permanent damage to the device; it is a temporary software freeze rather than a hardware issue.

How to fix It

The most straightforward way to recover from this freeze is a force restart. On modern iPhone models, this involves quickly pressing and releasing the Volume Up button, followed by quickly pressing and releasing the Volume Down button, and then pressing and holding the Side button until the Apple logo appears on screen. Once the phone restarts, it should return to normal working condition.

Has Apple fixed this yet

The bug has reportedly also been reproduced on the iOS 27.2 developer beta, suggesting the issue may not have been resolved internally yet and could require a dedicated fix in a future software update. Until then, affected users will need to rely on the force restart method if they run into the freeze, and may want to avoid rapidly swiping between Notification Centre and Control Centre in quick succession.